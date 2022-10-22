DDP Wishes He Had Wrestled Top WWE Star

"Diamond" Dallas Page has had one of the most unlikely successful careers in wrestling history, beginning his journey into the business at 35 and still managing to win the WCW World Championship on three occasions. Along with championship gold, DDP has also faced off against legendary talent in both WWE and, more notably, WCW such as The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, Kevin Nash, and other former World Champions. However, there is one name not on that list that DDP wishes he faced during his time with WWE.

"I wouldn't change a thing, not even the way I came into WWE," DDP said while on "Busted Open Radio." "Wasn't my favorite. ... But, you know, coming in there and not getting what I wanted; People's Champion versus People's Champion, you know, it's why I've been so successful following that, you know? The biggest lesson I've learned is you can't be afraid to walk away from the table when you know you've got something."

DDP and The Rock were the "People's Champions" of their respective organizations, with DDP being WCW's and Rock being WWE's, however, in 2001, WCW was bought out by WWE. Despite having both "People's Champions" on the roster at the same time, WWE resorted to a different type of gimmick for DDP, one where he was a stalker to Undertaker's wife while Rock eventually left the company in 2004. Despite DDP never having the chance to wrestle Rock, his career efforts would not be in vain as he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 as a part of WrestleMania 33 weekend.

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.