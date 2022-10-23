Shawn Michaels Describes WWE NXT's Current Identity

Shawn Michaels is looking to take "NXT" back to square one.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Michaels touched on the "NXT" brand and how he wants it to be perceived after years of changes. Michaels, 57, has been in charge of "NXT's" creative decisions since being promoted last month.

"We don't want it to be seen as anyone's anything," Michaels told TV Insider. "It's not black and gold. It's not 2.0. It's 'NXT.' It's the original 'NXT' and what we believe 'NXT' has always been about: providing and securing the future of WWE for years to come. That is developmental. That is the stars of 'Raw 'and 'SmackDown' early in their career."

The "NXT" brand was long seen as WWE's developmental pipeline until it was turned into a full-fledged, two-hour program on USA Network in 2019 to compete with AEW's "Dynamite" on Wednesday night. Throughout 2021, the brand transitioned back into a developmental program as "NXT 2.0" after being moved back to Tuesday nights.

Now, Michaels is hoping to recapture the energy "NXT" had when it produced stars such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, and more.

"I want this 'NXT' to belong to the men and women who come through," he said. "I want it to belong to the people who have supported it for so many years. I would prefer the ownership to be that of the people in it and the people viewing it. There is this idea that it has to be classified as something. I think this business continually changes, and 'NXT' has to change with it. It's about the future and not standing still. We want to continue to grow and expand and get better and learn new things. It sounds cliché, but we want it to be everyone's 'NXT.'"