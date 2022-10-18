Shawn Michaels Hints At Two WWE NXT Stars Crossing Over To Main Roster

Over the last year, WWE's "NXT" brand has seen crossover from main roster stars for brief programs or, in the case of Dolph Ziggler, some surprising title runs. Now that Triple H is in charge of WWE's creative direction, there looks to be more synergy between WWE's three main brands.

During a recent episode of "After the Bell", Corey Graves asked Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels if "NXT" stars like Bron Breakker or Nikkita Lyons could be crossing over to the main roster soon.

"Absolutely. And again, there certainly is [that opportunity]. There's going to continue to be," Michaels said. "Look, I text Hunter every day anyway. So we talk on a regular basis anyway, I might as well throw in, 'How about some NXT people [appear on the main roster]? How about some of your people [come] down here?' I say that jokingly, but as you know, these are all things that we wanted to do before. But it wasn't our decision. It's something that we've always talked about."

Michaels says that it's a huge responsibility to put on a show that offers a little bit of something for everyone while also developing stars for WWE's main roster knowing that everyone who enters this line of work imagines what it's like to win a championship or hold a title at WrestleMania.

Lyons and Breakker both made cameo appearances in the front row at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8. The move was reminiscent of when free agents or top indie talent would be shown in the crowd during "NXT" TakeOver events in years past, although the appearances were no indication of official call-ups.