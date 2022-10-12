Backstage News On WWE Main Roster Talent Appearing In NXT

For the past couple of months, stars from both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" have been spotted on the "NXT" brand. Whether it's been to build to towards one-off matches, emphasize the importance of each title, or simply showcase backstage spots, it's offered fans a bit of variety. Now we know whether or not they can expect this type of thing to continue moving forward.

Fightful Select is reporting that the crossover between main roster talent and "NXT" is set to continue on Tuesday nights. Recently, audiences have been treated to the likes of Finn Balor, the Brawling Brutes, Rhea Ripley, Nikki ASH, Doudrop, and most recently, Sonya Deville this past Tuesday. Fightful's sources indicated that "the crossover has been beneficial for NXT in numerous ways," pointing to the consistently improving viewership over the past couple of months.

Having top stars work with those in "NXT" can also be a good indicator as to whether or not talent on the company's developmental brand are ready for the main roster shows, adding a layer of experience while establishing younger, potentially less experienced talent. As of right now two such competitors — former friends turned bitter rivals Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez — are slated to take on a "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" star, respectively, on the October 18 episode of "NXT," which is going up against a special Tuesday night edition of "AEW Dynamite." Deville will be taking on Alba Fyre on the show, as well, and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo is set to wrestle a mystery opponent, while Cameron Grimes will have two mystery partners in his six-man battle against Joe Gacy and the Dyad.