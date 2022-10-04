Sheamus And Brawling Brutes To Appear On 10/4 WWE NXT

The recent trend of WWE's main roster Superstars appearing on "NXT 2.0" continues this week, as Sheamus, BUTCH & Ridge Holland pay a visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The Brawling Brutes' appearance on WWE's developmental show was announced during Monday's "Raw" episode.

It's unknown if Sheamus & Co. will be wrestling a match, or cutting a promo ahead of their "Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match" against Imperium at Saturday's Extreme Rules premium live event in Philadelphia. Sheamus could also appear on "NXT" to address his upcoming singles bout against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, which headlines this Friday's "SmackDown" season premiere.

Since Triple H assumed the role as WWE's Chief Content Officer, the likes of Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, GUNTHER, Nikki A.S.H., Doudrop, Ricochet, Shayna Baszler and several others have made unannounced cameos on "NXT."

Besides the Brawling Brutes' appearance, this Tuesday's "NXT 2.0" will feature a Grayson Waller Effect segment with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez as the guests, Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match, Toxic Attraction vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark, and Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend. WWE has also announced that "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will deliver a "State of the Commonwealth" address regarding the brand's tag division.