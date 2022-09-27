Final Two NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers Announced

Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner has been announced for next week's episode of "NXT 2.0" with the winner advancing to the "NXT" North American Championship Ladder Match at the Halloween Havoc premium live event. The winner will join Oro Mensah, Carmelo Hayes and Wes Lee in the five-way match.

As for the fifth and final competitor, it was confirmed on this week's show that the winner of the ongoing best-of-3 series between Nathan Frazer and Axiom will qualify for the North American Championship Ladder Match. Both high-flyers have won one match apiece thus far; WWE has yet to announce the date for the rubber match.

The "NXT" North American Title was vacated in the aftermath of Solo Sikoa defeating former champion Carmelo Hayes in an impromptu match a few weeks ago, after Wes Lee – Hayes' original opponent – was unable to compete after suffering a backstage attack. Even though Sikoa stepped up to the challenge, he wasn't part of the fan voting to decide Hayes' opponent, and thus was forced to vacate the title by Shawn Michaels.

While Hayes received a bye for the ladder match, Mensah qualified by defeating Grayson Waller, and Lee advanced by virtue of his victory over Tony D'Angelo this week. As noted earlier, D'Angelo suffered an injury midway through the match, handing Lee a victory by referee stoppage.

Besides Chase vs. Wagner, another big match confirmed for next week's show is Toxic Attraction vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark. WWE has also announced that "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will deliver a "State of the Commonwealth" address regarding the "NXT" tag team division, and bitter rivals Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez will appear as guests on The Grayson Waller Effect talk show.