Bobby Lashley Believes He Should Be In Conversation For Top WWE Program

It's difficult to argue with Bobby Lashley's proven track record of success in WWE. After all, "The Almighty" is a two-time WWE Champion, two-time ECW Champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and three-time United States Champion. And yet, Lashley is not satisfied. Appearing on the latest episode of "Notsam Wrestling," he believes there's one major conversation his name definitely belongs in.

"Everybody wants to be the one to smash Roman [Reigns]," Lashley stated. "I mean he's at the top of his game right now."

Reigns has held the Universal Title, which he won in August 2020 when he defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a triple threat match, for nearly 800 days. He has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for nearly 200 days. Lashley wants to be the one to take out the "Tribal Chief."

"And I don't know who that's going to be that has an opportunity to step up and do it," Lashley continued. "I think it's who is the most popular at the time. I don't know if that's the case. I don't know what it is, but I should be in that conversation."

Lashley is currently embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar, but could he and Reigns lock horns somewhere down the road? Lashley emphatically believes they should.

"I mean if I'm not in that conversation, then we're not having that conversation," he said.

