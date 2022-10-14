WWE Announces Brock Lesnar's Next TV Appearance

A showdown between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley is expected to take place on next week's "WWE Raw" in Oklahoma City.

It was confirmed on this week's "WWE SmackDown" that The Beast will be appearing on the Red Brand show, a week after he laid out Lashley with two F5s, a German Suplex and a Kimura Lock, costing The All Mighty the United States Title to Seth Rollins. Prior to the Lashley vs. Rollins title bout, Lesnar destroyed Lashley, allowing Rollins to capitalize on the situation and capture his first singles title in WWE since 2019.

Later in the show, Lashley referred to Lesnar as "nothing but a b–ch" in a backstage interview as he challenged Lesnar to confront him on next week's show.

All signs point to Lashley vs. Lesnar II taking place at the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5. The two behemoths last squared off earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, a match that ended with Paul Heyman double-crossing Lesnar and costing him the WWE Championship. The very next month, Lesnar reclaimed the WWE Title inside Elimination Chamber, and that was the last instance of Lesnar and Lashley sharing a ring together.

Lesnar, who has worked all seven of the previous WWE in Saudi Arabia events, was widely expected to return for Crown Jewel, even amid speculation about his in-ring future following his match against Reigns at SummerSlam. The Beast is also being advertised for the Day 1 premium live event in Atlanta on January 1, 2023.

A lot of fans on social media believe Lashley vs. Lesnar III could take place at WrestleMania 39, especially if Lesnar squares up the series at Crown Jewel. As of this writing, there is no word on Lesnar's potential opponent at next year's Showcase of Immortals.