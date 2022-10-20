AEW Lead Video Engineer Brian Muster Suddenly Passes Away

It's been a tough Thursday for many in the wrestling world. Earlier today, word got out that Tristen Nash, the only son of wrestling legend Kevin Nash, passed away at the young age of 26. And word has now gotten out about another death in wrestling, this time involving someone behind the scenes in AEW.

A GoFundMe page launched yesterday reveals that AEW's lead video engineer, Brian Muster, has suddenly passed away. AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts appears to have been the first to comment on Muster's passing, in a lengthy Facebook post yesterday shortly after the GoFundMe page was launched.

"AEW is so much more than a wrestling show, it's a family," Roberts said. "Today, our family lost Lead Video Engineer Brian "Mongo" Muster who is a key, beloved member of our crew-a crew that shares an extraordinary bond. My heart aches today for Brian, his family and the entire crew/organization who are all devastated by his loss and I send my love to you all. A GoFundMe has been setup for anyone that would like to contribute. Brian was a staple at AEW and will be missed greatly by everyone."

No cause of death has been revealed for Muster, who leaves behind his fiancee and two children. The GoFundMe page, launched by AEW Technical Producer Greg Werner to help support Muster's family, has already raised over $80,000 through over 120 donations, with a goal set for $125,000. Several members of the AEW roster and staff have already donated.

Wrestling Inc. would like to offer our condolences to Muster's friends and family during this difficult time.