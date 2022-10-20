Bret Hart Recalls Questioning Eric Bischoff's WCW Booking With WWE HOFer

When Bret "The Hitman" Hart made the jump from WWE to WCW, he got the opportunity to work with the late Dusty Rhodes, who had transitioned to becoming an agent backstage around that time. Hart had good things to say about "The American Dream" during a Highspot Superstore Sign-It-Live virtual signing but also revealed a number of frustrations felt by them both during their time under Eric Bischoff's watch.

"Dusty was one of the smartest guys I ever knew in the business. He was really good," Hart said. "I remember when I was in WCW, he'd look at me, I'd look at him, and he'd go 'What the hell are we going to do today?' And we'd just look at each other like 'This is what they want.'"

Hart went on to describe some of the disorganization they experienced together as well, crediting Rhodes for often turning lemons into WCW lemonade. "We had, sometimes, just fragments of what they wanted us to do. WCW, Bischoff, and those guys were so clueless," said "The Hitman." "Dusty was one of those guys that took what little they gave him and turned it into something good. He had a good imagination."

Hart joined WCW in 1997 following the "Montreal Screwjob." Though Hart would win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship a few times during his tenure, many, including Hart himself, largely considered his run there a disappointment, feeling WCW failed to take advantage of his star power and the existing sympathy that accompanied his WWE exit.

