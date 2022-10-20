Scott Steiner Has Blunt Advice For Bron Breakker

Scott Steiner revealed what guidance he would impart upon his nephew and current "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker.

"I feel good about [his run in "NXT" so far]," Steiner said on "The Bullet Cast". "The advice I would give him is to keep doing my s***. He's well on his way."

Steiner also touched on what it meant for Breakker to induct him and his brother, Rick Steiner, into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year during WrestleMania weekend. The pair are best known for the time they spent in WCW, first from 1988 until 1992 and a second run from 1996 until 1998. The Steiners also had a two-year run in WWE from 1992 until 1994.

"It was great because [he] introduced us, so it was good. [Not just for us, but] for the fans too, because they've been asking for it."

Breakker won the "NXT" Championship after defeating Dolph Ziggler on the "Raw" after WrestleMania 38 to kick off his second reign with the belt. He first won the title by defeating Ciampa at the New Year's Evil special but lost it to Ziggler at the "NXT" Roadblock special in March.

Breakker first appeared in WWE in September of last year. He defeated L.A. Knight in his debut match on an episode of "NXT". Breakker has since gone on to have programs with the likes of Joe Gacy and Tyler Bate and will be defending his title against Ilja Dragunov and J.D. McDonagh this coming Saturday at the Halloween Havoc premium live event.

