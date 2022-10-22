Davey Boy Smith Jr. Would Have Liked To Tag With Tyson Kidd Against AEW Team

Davey Boy Smith Jr., son of "The British Bulldog," is on his way back to Major League Wrestling. Earlier in his career, though, he spent a handful of years with WWE. During that stint, he won the World Tag Team Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship, both times alongside the now-retired Tyson Kidd. Speaking on the latest episode of "Total BeezSheez Show," Smith Jr. highlighted his favorite partner and who he would've loved to see them tag against.

"Tyson Kidd was my favorite tag partner," Smith said. "Just the natural chemistry with us growing up together in a family, the timing was always there. We could do our sequences and tag moves with our eyes closed pretty much."

In June 2015, Kidd sustained a career-ending spinal cord injury after taking a Muscle Buster from Samoa Joe. Currently, Kidd works as a producer for WWE. But in a world where that doesn't happen and Kidd still wrestles, Smith knows just which tag team they could put on a classic with.

"There could be a great tag team like FTR for instance," he continued. "If back in the day, Tyson and I teamed up and wrestled them in a tag, the match probably would've been great. They're tag team specialists, right? And the Hart Dynasty were also."

Still, Smith wouldn't mind getting to be part of an iconic singles match either. To him, it all really depends on who the matches are against.

"If you gave me the option of having a singles match with Minoru Suzuki or Bryan Danielson I would definitely be chomping at the bit for something like that too."

