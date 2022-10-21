Fourth Episode Of WOW Draws More Viewers Than Recent AEW TV Special

A recent episode of "Women of Wrestling" outperformed a special All Elite Wrestling broadcast in the overall television ratings. According to Wrestlenomics, the fourth episode in the latest season of "WOW," which aired on October 9, was watched by 334,000 viewers. While this was the highest number of viewers the show has ever received, it also had more viewers than "AEW: Battle of the Belts" that aired two days prior. However, despite beating AEW in the overall ratings, "AEW: Battle of the Belts" did have a higher viewership in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.10 rating, whereas "WOW" only had a 0.07 rating.

Nevertheless, the 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic for "WOW" is still the highest received in the history of the show. Notably, the male audience for the fourth episode of "WOW" within the 18-49 demographic was 74%, much higher than the first three episodes of the current season. It's said the show has "consisted of a more male audience than the previous," with the male 18-49 demographic viewership going from 41%, 51%, 56%, and 74% over the course of the past four episodes.

The Women of Wrestling promotion, where former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) currently operates as an executive producer and color commentator, premiered nationwide on September 19 under the Paramount/CBS banner. The distribution deal was said to be "the largest-ever distribution deal in the history of women's wrestling." The promotion, which was first inaugurated in 2000, is currently owned by American sports executive Jeanie Buss. The original creator of the promotion David McLane, who previously created Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling in the 1980s, is also involved with the product.