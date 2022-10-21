Chris Jericho Files For Three Very Different Trademarks

Chris Jericho filed three separate trademarks this week, dealing with his AEW storyline and likely his annual cruise. Jericho filed trademarks on the names "The Ocho," "Ring of Jericho," and "Chris Jericho's Blood Boat" on October 17, according to documents reviewed by WrestlingInc. via the United States Patent & Trademark Office. The current Ring of Honor World Champion has been referring to himself as "The Ocho" since capturing the title at AEW's Grand Slam special last month, marking the eighth world championship he's held throughout his 32-year career.

Since winning the ROH World Championship, Jericho has made it a point to break the unwritten rules and norms that come with ROH's culture. Before defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the title last month, Jericho broke the Code of Honor by refusing to shake hands with his opponent and then later delivered a low blow that helped him win the match. Jericho's "Ring of Jericho" trademark may foreshadow more taunts from the heel champion directed at the brand and its longtime fans.

Jericho's boat trademark likely has to do with his annual cruise ship series, which the wrestler began hosting back in 2018. Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea often features live pro wrestling matches, music, comedy and podcast recordings for fans aboard the ship. Its upcoming event, the "Four Leaf Clover" cruise, is due to set sail this coming February, traveling from Miami to the Bahamas. Jericho last filed a round of trademarks in May, including "The Wizard" nickname which he used on AEW TV prior to adopting "The Ocho."