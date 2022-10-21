GCW Owner Addresses Report Of Relationship With WWE - Exclusive

Earlier today, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has "something going on" in regards to a relationship with WWE. The report comes after Janela tweeted on Monday ahead of WWE's broadcast, "For everyone in GCW Wrestling, in case you missed our email, please promote WWE Raw tonight!" Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman reached out to GCW owner Brett Lauderdale for comment.

"Of course, we are aware of the speculation and the rumors surrounding GCW right now," Lauderdale said. "We are very excited for the future of GCW, which includes a number of exciting partnerships as well as a game-changing announcement in regards to how people will be able to stream and watch GCW events going forward! We will make our first of many announcements this Saturday during GCW's event in Detroit, which will air LIVE on FiteTV!"

Hausman also reached out to Janela, who responded, "We can't talk about it. I'm sorry Nick."

Despite the lack of comment, Janela tweeted on Friday that there will be "huge WrestleMania weekend news" coming this weekend regarding GCW Collective events, which typically take place near the city hosting WWE's biggest show of the year. In April 2023, WrestleMania 39 will emanate from SoFi Stadium in the Hollywood area.

Recently, Lauderdale has made comments via Twitter on how he hopes WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon will lend him Omos for GCW events, as he is "all in" on Omos' character reboot. Former WWE stars Jon Moxley and Matt Cardona have gone on to compete for GCW, while WWE has signed the likes of former GCW stars Blake Christian (who has since returned) and Cora Jade.