GCW Owner Hopes Stephanie McMahon Will Lend Him WWE Star

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) owner Brett Lauderdale has been pictured with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon in the past, and the promoter has now suggested that he'd like to utilize his "in" with the executive to bring a "WWE Raw" star to his promotion.

On Twitter, Lauderdale revealed that he was "all in on the Omos reboot" after the "Nigerian Giant" dismantled two local competitors on the season premiere of "WWE Raw" last night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. In recent weeks, Omos, who is managed by MVP, has been competing in handicap matches against enhancement talent to showcase his dominance, but has been without a significant storyline since his feud with Bobby Lashley earlier this year.

Lauderdale concluded his tweet with a tongue-in-cheek remark: "Hopefully Stephanie will let us get some dates on him for gcdub."

Omos, who stands at 7 feet, 3 inches tall, signed with WWE in January 2019 along with six other athletes. After honing his craft at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., Omos made his in-ring debut six months after signing, competing at an "NXT" house show, where he defeated Jeffery Parker and Matthew Menard-Lee (currently wrestling as the 2point0 tag team in All Elite Wrestling) in a handicap match. Omos made his main roster television debut in June 2020, initially aligning with Akira Tozawa's ninja faction. Later that year, Omos joined forces with AJ Styles to win the "Raw" Tag Team Championship. Omos eventually turned on Styles and become a singles competitor. After a lengthy undefeated streak, Omos tasted his first one-on-one defeat on the second night of WrestleMania 38 against Bobby Lashley.