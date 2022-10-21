Apollo Crews Makes His Pick To Win WWE Halloween Havoc Main Event

Apollo Crews has high praise for "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. The top star of WWE's developmental brand has a big title defense scheduled for Halloween Havoc this Saturday. Breakker will put his gold on the line in the main event against former "NXT UK" Champion Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat Match.

In an interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Crews made it clear that he doesn't believe the "NXT" Championship will be changing hands this weekend. "For that one, man, I have to say Bron Breakker is retaining that. This guy is one of the most intense individuals I've met. Even just standing there, just very intense, very passionate, hungry, young, just powerful," said Crews. "I saw on his clips that they played like a couple of months back. I think it was before I had come back to 'NXT' and showed him running the ball in some high school football team, and he's just zooming down the field. Here's a dude who's willing to learn and wants to bring out the best in himself," he continued.

Crews is also featured as part of "NXT," as he returned to his original stomping grounds in the company earlier this year. As far as how a potential matchup between himself and Breakker would go, Crews isn't short on confidence. "You already know," Crews answered. "First, we go out there and we kill it. We go out there, and we steal the show. But I'm gonna have to give myself the victory in that one, and we'll leave it at that."

If you use any quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.