Goldberg Discusses His Relationship With WWE NXT Champ Bron Breakker

Ever since his first exit from pro wrestling in 2004, discussions have taken place among fans about who might be the next iteration of former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg. Most recently, "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker has popped up in those discussions thanks to his physical similarity to Goldberg, his impressive strength, and his Goldberg-styled arm tattoo.

Goldberg himself backed up those comparisons on a recent appearance on the "Roman Atwood Podcast," stating, "He's me, basically." He continued on to recognize Breakker's use of Goldberg's signature move, the Spear, and said, "They wanted him to Jackhammer people" as well. Breakker, who is also the son of one of Goldberg's best friends, Rick Steiner, even previously named Goldberg as one of the people he looks up to in the business.

"I love this kid," Goldberg said. "He went up and he tried to play for Baltimore, I think he was a free agent for the Ravens. The kid is unbelievably athletic, but he's one of the smartest kids, man. He's knowledgeable in the business because he grew up with it. I was hanging out with him and his dad when he was [Goldberg's son] Gage's age. Now look at him."

Goldberg recalled a recent phone call he had with the "NXT" Champion about the wrestling industry, "He's like 'Man, if Gage ever needs anybody to make a phone call for him, I've got a rolodex of these coaches.' I'm like, 'Is this really Steiner's son man?' I remember when he was Gage's age."

"It's cool, it's cool how it's all cyclical and we're all taking care of each other," Goldberg continued. "You've got great friends and a great group, even through the generations, they all take care of each other."