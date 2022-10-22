Westin Blake Shares Message On The Passing Of His Wife Sara Lee

The wrestling world was left shocked earlier this month following the death of Sara Lee. The "WWE Tough Enough" winner passed away on October 5 at the age of 30, leaving behind three children and her husband, Westin Blake.

Lee has received plenty of tributes from fans and wrestlers alike in recent weeks, with the latest coming from Blake courtesy of an Instagram post on Friday, October 22, 2022. The 35-year-old shared some touching words about his wife and explained how much she meant to him and their family, as well as others who knew her.

"I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine," he wrote.

Blake went on to praise Lee for her talents outside of motherhood as well, describing her as "a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife."

He concluded by saying that he doesn't know what lies ahead for him, but he's forever grateful for the time that he and Lee got to spend together. "I just know that death can't take away the memories we made. I can't promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you're free. I can't thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far.

A GoFundMe was recently set up by former WWE Superstar Bull James to support Blake and his family. Wrestling Inc. sends Sara Lee's family, friends, and fans condolences in their time of immense grief.