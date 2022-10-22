New Member Of Schism To Be Revealed On 10/25 NXT

Schism's fourth member will finally be revealed on the 10/25 episode of "NXT." The "NXT" stable currently consists of Joe Gacy and Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).

During tonight's Halloween Havoc, in a backstage promo, Gacy announced that the masked figure in the red hoodie will remove their mask on Tuesday's "NXT."

Over the last month, the masked person has appeared several times on "NXT" TV either in the crowd or with Gacy, Reid, and Folwer. Dyad has been with Gacy since the 7/19 episode of "NXT." Before joining Gacy, they were known as The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) and were former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions.

Schism's latest match was on the 10/18 episode of "NXT," where they lost to The O.C. (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) and Cameron Grimes. For a while now, Schism was trying to get Grimes to join the stable, though he repeatedly told them no. Before that, Gacy was feuding with "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker. Breaker defended his title twice against Gacy, once at Spring Breakin' in May and a month later at "NXT" In Your House.

Also slated for the 10/25 episode are "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will be defending their titles against Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons and the "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) will be defending their titles against Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

