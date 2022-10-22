Shotzi Vs. Lash Legend Announced For 10/25 NXT

"SmackDown" star Shotzi is returning to the "NXT" ring soon.

During tonight's Halloween Havoc, Shotzi was introduced as the host of the event and Quincy Elliott was introduced as the co-host. Lash Legend came out and said that she has seen enough and that she has a problem with Shotzi hosting the event. Shotzi ended up hitting Legend with a DDT.

Later in the show, it was announced that Shotzi will face Legend on the 10/25 episode of "NXT." The match will mark Shotzi's first "NXT" match since June 26, 2021, where she was in an "NXT" Women's Tag Team Title #1 Contender's Match and teamed up with former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Athena.

Legend started out on "NXT" as the host of the "Lashing Out with Lash Legend" talk show. She was part of the December 2020 WWE Performance Center Class and made her in-ring debut in December 2021 on WWE 205 Live in a match against Amari Miller.

Other matches announced for the 10/25 episode include two Tag Team Title matches, first "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter will be defending their titles against Zoey Stark, while "NXT" Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) are set to defend their titles against Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

It was also announced earlier on the show that Schism (Joe Gacy, Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid) will be revealing their fourth member.

Full results of tonight's Halloween Havoc event are available here.