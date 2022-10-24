Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name

Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football.

Someone involved in the decision was the man who runs "NXT," Shawn Michaels, and the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the decision during an interview with ComicBook.com.

"I think Bron is going to be incredibly successful no matter what you want to call him," Michaels said. "He's a very bright, talented, unbelievably wonderful young man. I'll say this, I think now he's established Bron Breakker pretty darn well. Let's put it this way — what we wanted to make sure that we did in NXT is not run from it or pretend like it wasn't there. And I think that's what has helped him, I think, made that transition into a new name and character a bit easier. We didn't pretend like it wasn't there and he wasn't a Steiner by bringing his father out and making reference to who he was and where he came from. I think that's made it a little bit easier."

According to Michaels, branding Superstars is always a challenge, but it's all part of the company's process. "WWE has their way of wanting to do things. It's been pretty darn successful for the last 40 years, 40 or 50 years. I don't know that if something isn't broke that you need to fix it."