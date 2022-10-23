More Details On Willow Nightingale's AEW Signing

After defeating Leila Grey of Jade Cargill's Baddies faction on the October 21, 2022, episode of "AEW Rampage," Willow Nightingale officially joined the All Elite Wrestling roster after making a number of appearances for the company since September 2021. Tony Schiavone made the announcement during a post-match interview with the "Babe With The Power." Meanwhile, Jim Ross proclaimed that the signing was "well earned" on commentary and Tony Khan tweeted the customary "Is #AllElite" graphic. Now, we have some additional details about the signing.

According to Fightful Select, the former CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas winner signed with the company some time ago. It was confirmed when Nightingale's first official AEW shirt was posted on the promotion's online merch store. What wasn't clear at that time was whether she was working on a full-time deal or a tiered one. When Willow wrapped up her commitments to Major League Wrestling, "they were under the impression it was to sign a full-time deal with another company."

However, the reporting outlet was also told this past summer that indie promotions didn't need to clear her bookings with AEW directly. Obviously, things have likely changed now, but overall, the reaction internally to the official announcement has been "very positive."

Though Willow's signing is most welcome news, it does bring to light other performers like Ari Daivari of The Trustbusters that were rumored to be signed some time ago, but haven't gotten the coveted TK tweet yet. With AEW constantly bringing in new talent, it's only a matter of time until we learn who the next wrestler will be to be dubbed All Elite.