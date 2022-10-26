Roddy Piper's Always Sunny Appearance That You May Have Forgotten About

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper is fondly remembered as one of the best wrestlers on the mic and was one of the first major stars to make the successful shift from wrestling to acting. Alongside big names of the 1980s like Andre the Giant and Hulk Hogan, Piper parlayed his onscreen charisma and way with words into memorable acting gigs, with a long list of B-movie credits to his name.

Piper's most acclaimed performance is without a doubt his turn as a nameless drifter in John Carpenter's 1988 sci-fi classic "They Live." Though Piper is credited in the movie as Nada, his character is never named throughout the film's runtime. Piper's performance in "They Live" broke through to the mainstream and helped elevate him as a next-level talent both inside and outside of wrestling, even though Vince McMahon wasn't happy with Piper taking the role.

Following "They Live," Piper accepted roles in films and television shows, including a starring role on a short-lived television series called "Tag Team," in which he appeared alongside Jesse "The Body" Ventura. That said, he's arguably more remembered for his role on another sitcom.