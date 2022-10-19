The Jesse Ventura And Roddy Piper TV Pilot Casual Fans Probably Haven't Seen

Years before wrestlers like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista achieved mainstream success in the entertainment world, two of the biggest rebels WWE has ever seen were also two of WWE's original breakout stars.

"Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Jesse "The Body" Ventura are more than WWE Hall of Famers and wrestling legends with movie credits to their names. The two superstars were also the stars of a failed television pilot in 1991. Entitled "Tagteam", the show cast Piper and Ventura in the roles of "Tricky" Rick McDonald and Billy "The Body" Youngblood, respectively. The two superstars mimicked their real-life profession, playing successful wrestlers who are forced to purposely lose at the demand of their promoter's wife; when they refuse, they are banned from wrestling. The two would go on to try a series of odd jobs before settling on the idea of becoming police officers after stopping a grocery store robbery.