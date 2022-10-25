Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Recently Re-Signed WWE Stars Were 'Screwed Bad' When Released

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are once again WWE Superstars. During a recent episode of "Wrestling with Freddie", former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. analyzed the return of the "OC" members to WWE.

"These guys [Gallows and Anderson] got screwed bad by the previous regime at WWE," Prinze said, "and were asked, 'Sit tight, we're gonna take care of you guys. We're gonna give you that sweet contract.' And then they were just released and felt very lied to. That's not inside stuff. I think Karl or Luke, one of them actually spoke about it."

Gallows and Anderson were released from WWE in April 2020 as part of mass budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Good Brothers later explained on their Talk'n Shop podcast how Triple H convinced them to sign new WWE contracts in 2019 instead of joining AEW.

During their time away from WWE, The Good Brothers were signed to IMPACT Wrestling, which allowed them to work certain dates for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, plus make special appearances in AEW. Prinze Jr. speculated that Triple H is "pro-talent if he likes you" and is trying to do right by them now after they were "screwed financially."

Prinze Jr. added, "When the Good Brothers got done [dirty] like that, it was a corporate jerk off move. I hate it when that happens, and I'm glad to see them back. I hope they got their money." Ultimately, he is looking forward to seeing The O.C. take on The Judgment Day at WWE Crown Jewel.