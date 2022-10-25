Konnan Didn't See Same Talent In Legacy Wrestler As His Dad

Konnan has revealed that he doesn't think Joe Henning (FKA Curtis Axel in WWE) shares the same level of talent as his father, "Mr. Perfect" Curt Henning.

"I had said that he had no charisma, which he didn't, and I didn't see much of his dad's talent in him, which I didn't," Konnan said on his podcast, "K100 with Konnan & Disco." "I wasn't wrong because where is he right now?"

Issues between the pair first arose in 2013 after Konnan slammed Hennig on Twitter. Henning fired back, accusing Konnan of trying to get his five minutes of fame. Two years later, Henning took to Twitter and called Konnan a "washed-up dude [his] father hated" after a fan tweeted at him saying that they felt Konnan was correct in his initial marks. Henning offered to bury the hatchet later on, but Konnan rejected the offer.

"I'm not saying that Curt never said that, but to tell you the truth, Curt treated me too good to have said that," Konnan continued. "We had a great relationship, and I remember that when we were doing the 'Rap Is Crap' thing, he was really down in the dumps. We had some real good conversations and he broke out of the funk. I loved Curt...he was always a fun guy to be around."

Henning most notably held the WWE Intercontinental Championship between 2013 and 2014 and was a member of both the Social Outcasts and The B-Team in WWE. He was released in April of 2020 before being brought back as a producer for a brief run earlier this year.

