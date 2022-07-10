Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari are primarily known for their time in the ring but have both pivoted to backstage roles within WWE. However, this may not be the case anymore.

We noted yesterday how Daivari and Axel haven’t been used much by WWE or been on the run sheets as producers. The plan was to use them more often, but the company chose to scale back to the producers working on more than one segment.

“PWInsider” has now added to that report, saying the two have been relieved of their duties, making production harder this past Friday at “SmackDown” without the two extra sets of hands. The remaining producers have been described as extremely overworked as of late. The show also saw Adam Pearce taking on the point position and Jason Jordan (who currently oversees all producers) not at the show, as he and his wife are expecting a baby.

“There had been a big push for more producers to be added right after Wrestlemania due to the insane workload and the time the company expects of the producers. That is what led to the probationary additions,” the report states.

It is unclear whether either man will be brought back into the company, or if anyone else will be affected by the latest round of budget cuts.

The two men were offered producer roles after Wrestlemania 38 back in April. Following this, Axel was supposedly hired officially back in June, and he actually made a recent, brief cameo appearance to break up a fight between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on “Raw”.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]