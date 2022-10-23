Cody Rhodes Recalls Being Fired From His First Job

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes took to social media to discuss his first job, which was at Einstein Bros. Bagels.

".@EinsteinBros – you were allowed 1 bagel a shift. I went into the dining area 4 times a day w/a cinnamon sugar bagel toasted with honey almond spread and called out "William – toasted bagel". There was no William, it was for me. I was terminated. Love that place though forever," tweeted Rhodes.

The company's official Twitter account replied to his tweets, saying how they love him and agreed about how good the bagels are.

As noted, in the latest recovery update about Rhodes' torn pectoral tendon injury, he is attempting to return ahead of schedule. WWE provided a timetable for recovery of around nine months, though Rhodes is trying to get back in time for Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes has been training with WWE Hall of Famer and fitness guru "Diamond" Dallas Page.

Rhodes injured himself just days before his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. Rhodes still wrestled the match and even walked away with a victory over Rollins. Days later, on June 9, he underwent surgery.

Rhodes made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38 as the mystery opponent to Seth Rollins. He won his WWE comeback match and an ESPY award for "WWE Moment of the Year." Rhodes and Rollins also faced each other at WrestleMania Backlash, where Rhodes once again defeated Rollins. Before WrestleMania 38, Rhodes was last in a WWE ring in 2016.