WOW Star The Beast Sidelined With Injury

Women of Wrestling star The Beast is injured, according to Fightful Select. The Beast currently holds the WOW Championship. She has held the title since May 2019 after defeating Tessa Blanchard.

According to Fightful's report, The Beast sustained a leg injury early into the first set of tapings of the show, which caused "significant creative changes." In her last match before her leg injury, she retained her title against Tormenta.

It was noted that The Beast has been a favorite of promoter and the creator of WOW, David Mclane and she was a focal point of the program and was given a big title push. Beast was one of the few originals from the former iteration of Women of Wrestling.

One talent told Fightful that the injury was "unfortunate" and believes that the "real reason" tapings have been delayed was to give The Beast time to heal from her injury. The reason for the delays that were told to talent and staff was because of COVID-19 precautions.

The Beast's last match before WOW's return was on October 10, 2019, against Faith The Lioness, who is better now known to fans as "NXT" Superstar Nikkita Lyons.

Women of Wrestling made its return nationwide on September 19. As noted, the fourth and most recent episode of WOW outperformed AEW's Battle of the Belts in overall television ratings. Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) is the executive producer and color commentator. The promotion is owned by Los Angeles Laker owner Jeanie Buss.