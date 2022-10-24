MJF Has A Message For Critics Of The Rock's Black Adam Movie

MJF turned film critic over the weekend, offering his thoughts on the new release "Black Adam" starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Or, to be more precise, he offered his thoughts on those who don't like the movie. "I saw @TheRock new movie Black Adam last night," MJF tweeted on the morning of October 23. "If you don't like this movie you're a disgusting poor."

While it is unlikely that any cinephile will proclaim MJF as the heir to Pauline Kael's legacy, his defense of the movie could possibly be seen as a pushback to film critics that savaged the film. "Black Adam" carries a 40% rating from Rotten Tomatoes' film critic community. Among the unimpressed reviewers were the Wall Street Journal's Kyle Smith ("Black Adam is a six-aspirin cacophony of pounding music, exploding fireballs, low-I.Q. badinage and laughable plot twists") and the Boston Herald's James Verniere ("Another inert superhero movie, this one featuring a smirking Dwayne Johnson").

But audience reaction on Rotten Tomatoes has been quite different — "Black Adam" currently holds a 90% rating from moviegoers. Even better for Johnson, the film was a solid hit in its opening North American weekend. According to a Deadline report, "Black Adam" brought in $67 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, and it also generated $140 million on a worldwide basis, creating the biggest opening weekend for any film starring Johnson in the leading role. However, while Johnson retweeted and gave thanks to several of his Twitter-based fans for their support of "Black Adam," the former WWE superstar-turned-Hollywood icon did not acknowledge the support he received from AEW's top heel. Whether this was an oversight by The Rock or a conscious decision to ignore MJF's praise is unclear.