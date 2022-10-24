Road Dogg Gives Insight Into X-Pac's Chyna Tribute On WWE Raw

On the season premiere of "Raw" not long ago, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, and Road Dogg reunited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of D-Generation X. During the festivities, X-Pac proceeded to call attention to Chyna — "the magic ingredient in the DX recipe" — and on his "Oh, You Didn't Know?" podcast, Road Dogg opened up about how the whole thing came about.

"He and I spoke a lot about everything the night before and all day," Road Dogg stated. "He said, 'Somebody should mention her. I'll do it.' I said, 'I think you should do it anyway, dude. It's only right that you do.' He felt the same way and he was going in first, so he knocked it out. I don't know if Hunter and Shawn knew he was going to do that."

Road Dogg also gave a nod to former New Age Outlaws partner and AEW's "Daddy Ass," Billy Gunn, in the same segment. "The hard part, to me, was going to be 'What do I do when I get to Billy in my promo and he isn't there? How do I do this?' It's probably more important to bring up Chyna because of her passing and everything, but for me, it was like 'Billy's not here.'" There had been conversations between WWE and AEW about Billy Gunn appearing, but, in the end, common ground could not be found in order to make it happen and no deal was struck.

Road Dogg worked on and off as a performer for WWE from 1994 until 2014 when he became a part of the company's creative team. He eventually ascended into the role of co-lead writer on "SmackDown" for a few years before resigning from the position in 2019 and transitioning into a developmental coach at the Performance Center. He was released at the start of 2022 only to be rehired as the Senior Vice President of Live Events in August.

