Kevin Nash Opens Up About The Passing Of His Son Tristen

Following the untimely death of his son Tristen, Kevin Nash proceeded with recording his weekly "Kliq This" podcast, paying tribute to his son and opening up about the heart-wrenching circumstances surrounding Tristen's death.

Nash revealed that he and Tristen were attempting to quit drinking together, and his son was dealing with the harsh symptoms of withdrawal. Tristen suffered a seizure resulting in him going into cardiac arrest. Tristen's heart stopped, and while the paramedics were able to revive him, he died in the hospital the next day.

The NWO founding member praised the efforts of the doctors and nurses at the Halifax Health Medical Center in trying to save Tristen's life. Nash also revealed that a number of people from within the wrestling community reached out to him in the aftermath of this tragedy. Vince McMahon, Terry "Rhyno" Gerin, Pat Buck, and several other prominent individuals in the industry sent their condolences and well-wishes to Nash and his family.

Nash also talked about connecting with Ric Flair, who had to deal with the death of his son Reid in the past. "Ric Flair sent me a message," Nash added. "The thing is, if you're one of the boys, ... it's not lip service. ... If [I] needed something and I called Hulk [Hogan], he'd be here in 2 ½ hours. Whatever it would take Ric to get here, if I needed those guys." Nash noted that he spoke on the phone with Flair about how he dealt with his own son's loss and that it was an incredibly helpful conversation.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).