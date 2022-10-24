Spoiler On Huge DC Superhero Included In Black Adam Post-Credits Scene

Upstaging Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't the easiest feat, either in a wrestling ring or on the big screen, but Henry Cavill managed to steal the spotlight from Johnson in his latest film "Black Adam" — with a little help from Johnson himself. Cavill made a surprise appearance as Superman in the mid-credits scene of "Black Adam," marking the first time the British-born actor donned the Man of Steel's persona since 2017's "Justice League." While he technically did appear in the "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League" in 2021, Cavill didn't film any new material for it.

Cavill then posted an Instagram video announcing his return to the role."I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch 'Black Adam,'" Cavill said in his video, who added his cameo in Johnson's film was a "very small taste of what's to come, my friends. The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson and his "Black Adam" creative team were eager to have Cavill make a Superman appearance in their film but were turned down by Walter Hamada, the president of Warner Bros.' DC-focused film division. Undeterred, Johnson and his ex-wife/business partner Dany Garcia went over Hamada's head to Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who approved the idea. Cavill filmed his segment of "Black Adam" last month in London; Hamada, who had been in conflict with De Luca and Abdy over the cancellation of "Batgirl," resigned on Oct. 19, two days before "Black Adam" opened in North America.