Finn Balor To Face OG Bullet Club Member On WWE Raw

Years of friendship will come to a head on "WWE Raw" as Finn Balor will battle one of his original Bullet Club associates. Announced on WWE.com, Balor will face Karl Anderson in singles action tonight before the two join their respective teams to compete in a six-man tag match at WWE Crown Jewel. Weeks ago, Anderson and Luke Gallows — The Good Brothers — made their return to WWE and reformed The O.C. with AJ Styles after Styles was seemingly ready to join The Judgment Day.

Bullet Club began back in New Japan Pro-Wrestling back in 2013 when Balor, at the time known as Prince Devitt, turned on Ryusuke Taguchi and joined together with Anderson, Tama Tonga, and Bad Luck Fale to create the original version of the infamous faction.

While Anderson takes on this one-on-one match tonight, he may not be doing the same for NJPW for its "Battle Autumn" event on November 5 — the same day as Crown Jewel. Anderson still holds NJPW's NEVER Openweight Championship and has made no indication that he'll be prioritizing a previously scheduled defense of that title at the show at the expense of WWE's Saudi Arabia card. NJPW President Tahami Ohbari was said to be "furious" over the situation as it currently stands and later said that he expected all champions to honor their advertised commitments.

Gallows and Anderson released their own response, explaining their plans in a video on Twitter that stated Anderson would not be fulfilling his NJPW commitment since it didn't go through Gallows first.