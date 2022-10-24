Bobby Lashley Ponders Who He'd Like To Main Event WWE WrestleMania Against

Bobby Lashley doesn't have a definitive answer on who he could be facing at WrestleMania 39, but he knows he isn't short on options. Lashley is in the midst of a feud with Brock Lesnar after "The Beast" cost him the WWE United States Championship during the October 10 episode of "WWE Raw." The two will collide at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia on November 5.

RainmakerNYC uploaded a video of Lashley taking questions, and the former two-time WWE Champion shared his belief that a mega match against someone like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson probably isn't in the cards for him anytime soon. "Who would it be against? There's always some big names in the business no matter what," Lashley said. "I mean, this is not my matchup, but The Rock is always a huge iconic figure, but I think there's other people that are more in line for him, maybe. Brock is always the big one, but you know this scene is always there. For me, it's always the big matchups. Everybody wants the big matchups."

With that said, Lashley made it clear that there are a slew of performers who he wouldn't mind sharing the ring with on the "Grandest Stage of Them All." "Edge is there," Lashley said. "Me and Seth Rollins have gone back and forth for quite a bit. Big Braun [Strowman] is back, Bray Wyatt's back. Our roster is so stacked right now that I don't think you can have a bad matchup."

