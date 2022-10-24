Jim Ross Didn't Understand One Booking Decision On AEW Dynamite

Jim Ross is a big fan of a segment involving top female talent on a recent episode of "AEW Dynamite," but he was left puzzled by one key detail. During the October 18 episode of "Dynamite," Jamie Hayter and Rebel attacked Toni Storm following a successful AEW Interim Women's World Championship defense against Hikaru Shida. Britt Baker made her way out, only to get tackled by Saraya.

With Baker and Hayter distracted, this left Rebel in the ring with a crutch and staring down Storm, who was defenseless. That's when Riho made her AEW return to clear the ring. Hayter got back in the ring to attack Riho, but her efforts failed.

During an episode of his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross explained why he was left a bit confused at the conclusion of the segment.

"The women on the show represented themselves extremely well," Ross said. "I thought the physicality in all the women's escapades was good, and it seems like I kind of got lost at the end of the Saraya match. Her coming out to make the save was outstanding. It was very well-timed, and she's over. Three TVs, she's over. How she proceeds in the storyline business is an exciting forecast. She is over, but she's faded away, she left at the end. Did you understand that? Do you know what I'm talking about? It seems like she was there, she made the save, they ran away from the ring to go do something and I never knew where they went."

