Fred Rosser Confirms Talks With WWE About Unique Return Scenario

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Fred Rosser spent over ten years in WWE. Performing under the ring name Darren Young, the "NXT" alumnus had a memorable run that saw him become part of The Nexus stable and The Prime Time Players alongside Titus O'Neil.

More recently, Rosser has found success as a singles star in NJPW. He is the current Strong Openweight Champion. In an interview on "Under The Ring," Rosser revealed he's had conversations with WWE about a potential return.

"I always said just because moves aren't being announced doesn't mean moves aren't being made," Rosser said. "[I'm] always talking to WWE about what more can I do, whether it's coaching or coming back to 'NXT' because it's almost like nostalgia. It's been over ten years since I was on 'NXT.' Just imagine me coming to 'NXT' with the Strong Openweight Champion to defend it. To just come through, I don't have to stay."

Rosser was often paired with other people in WWE. In NJPW, he's been able to shine on his own and would like to bring that new version of himself to WWE.

"Because really my career I was always second, third, fourth. I did my thing as The Nexus as a group. I did my thing as a tag team wrestler. I did my thing with Bob Backlund, 'Make Darren Young Great Again.' Now, 'New Japan Strong.' All eyes on me. So it's time for me to get what's mine and I would love to come through 'NXT' to just wrestle some of the talent there. Again, giving back is so important today so we'll see."

