Gerald Brisco Believes WWE NXT Team Is Destined For Stardom

WWE Hall of Famer and former backstage producer Gerald Brisco has been involved with the wrestling industry for nearly 50 years. Working with his brother Jack, the Brisco Brothers became a highly-lauded tag team in the industry. Speaking with the hosts of SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," Brisco revealed that there is one young tag team in the company that has recently caught his eye.

"There's those Creed Brothers over in 'NXT' now," Brisco said. "Man, they're aggressive in the ring. They're almost to the point where they're bullies in the ring. ... [Julius Creed], he can fly, he can wrestle, he can be powerful, he can be a speed demon. He can do it all. And his brother, [Brutus], is the same way. I think these two guys are destined for stardom in the WWE."

Brisco also highlighted the Steveson brothers, Gable and his brother Bobby (who performs under the ring name Damon Kemp), for their immense talent and potential. Both brothers signed with WWE last year, but have yet to debut in a match. Kemp made his in-ring debut late last year. Gable Steveson is reportedly still training for the move from amateur to professional wrestling.

Brisco worked for the WWE from 1984 up until he was let go in 2020. For a number of years, he was a scout and cites Brock Lesnar as the person who he knew immediately would become a superstar upon seeing him for the first time. Though Lesnar was not the only prospect Brisco thought of highly.

"If you take Brock out of the equation – Shelton Benjamin," Brisco added.

