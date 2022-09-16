Backstage Update On Gable Steveson's WWE Status

Tagged as the next Kurt Angle due to his success in the Olympics and impending transition to WWE, Gable Steveson has yet to make any impact at all in the company, with many wondering what his next move will be following being drafted to "WWE Raw" a year ago. Since being put on the red brand, Steveson has yet to officially wrestle a match or be involved in any storyline, and has rarely be seen in any capacity at all within WWE.

With many wondering when they'll see the NCAA star, the Wrestling Observer is reporting that he is still under contract with the company and is training to be a pro wrestler at this time. Unfortunately for Steveson and WWE, the process has been a slow one, with the original plan for him becoming a television character following his WrestleMania 38 appearance apparently put on hold.

Steveson is currently not listed as a talent with current plans to be used, according to the report, which also states that he's not in Orlando like other WWE prospects normally would be, training at WWE's Performance Center. Instead, he's been training with Ken Anderson, fka Mr. Kennedy, at his school, The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling. Steveson has reportedly not left his hometown of Minnesota, with the Observer speculating that he might wrestle in college for another year. The Observer also notes that news on whether Steveson plans on returning to college wrestling should come out soon, as the season is set to start in a few months.