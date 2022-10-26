Road Dogg Clarifies WWE Raw Comment About Pot Smoking Fan

On the October 10 episode of "WWE Raw," D-Generation X reunited to celebrate its 25th anniversary. While the segment went off (mostly) without a hitch, there was one moment that stuck out as a little bit odd in the eyes of some fans.

"Smells funny in here," Triple H said after getting the group's introductions out of the way. "Is that you or is that them?"

Road Dogg responded by telling Triple H, as well as the audience, that the smell was coming from "Kaz," pointing towards the front row. He took the time to clarify his comment on the latest episode of "Oh, You Didn't Know?"

"I did not say 'That's gas,'" Road Dogg clarified. "I said 'That's Kaz.' Because a guy that used to write for us, and [who] is a huge content creator in the hip-hop community, ... 'Kaz' is his name. ... He was sitting there [in] the front row with a bunch of friends of his, and they reeked of weed. The person at the hotel, when we got back said, 'Did one of you guys fart in the ring?' I was like, 'Wait, no!' Nobody farted. It was weed. The whole building smelled like weed.'"

The "Kaz" referenced by Road Dogg is apparently none other than Kazeem Famuyide. He is a writer for The Ringer, the co-host of the "Flagrant 2" podcast, and previously served on the writing team for WWE.

In response to Road Dogg's shout-out on national television, Famuyide tweeted, "Lmao I don't know what he's talking about!"