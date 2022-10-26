Cora Jade Describes WWE Star Who Trained Her As 'Selfless Person'

The Chicago, Illinois, region has bred some of the greatest professional wrestlers of past and present, and accordingly, remains a highly-populated area of trainees and current talent. One of those stars includes "NXT" superstar Cora Jade.

Born and raised in Chicago, Jade trained at the Freelance Wrestling Academy, less than an hour from where fellow WWE superstar Mustafa Ali grew up. Eventually, the two would cross paths through Jade's training, and most recently on "WWE Raw" — the site of Jade's official main roster debut, albeit in a backstage segment.

"It was cool because when I started training, he had just got here [to WWE]," Jade told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. "He would always come and he helped me a lot. He's a very selfless person and no matter what his position, no matter how busy he is, he was always there to help."

Jade went on to describe the reunion as a "cool full circle moment" for the two Freelance alumni. "Two little Chicago kids on 'Raw' together was pretty cool," she said. Moreover, Ali would close out the October 17 edition of "Raw" by confronting the United States Champion Seth Rollins. "I'm very happy for him," Jade said. "He puts his heart and soul into everything. So to see someone who has so much passion and deserves it to get their moment is pretty cool."

Following her main roster debut, Cora Jade faced former tag team partner Roxanne Perez in a "Weapons Wild" match this past Saturday at "WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc," coming up short against her heated rival.