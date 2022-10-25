Robert Stone Shares Emotional Post About Mother's Passing

Robert Stone of "NXT" has penned a touching tribute to his late mother on Twitter.

Stone, who currently manages Von Wagner on "NXT," revealed last night that his mother had passed away after being unexpectedly diagnosed two months ago with stage four pancreatic cancer. Stone disclosed that he took his mother out to a restaurant last weekend — her first outing since her diagnosis — and described that "she was living her best life." He explained that, two mornings later, he saw his mother peacefully asleep as he departed New Jersey to catch a flight home, but something inside of him knew that it would be the last time he would see her. Stone continued his tribute by thanking his mother for making his childhood and adulthood "the absolute best."

Prior to revealing the tragic news, Stone appeared at "NXT" Halloween Havoc this past Saturday night, managing Wagner in the vacant "NXT" North American Championship ladder match won by Wes Lee. Stone first signed with WWE following a tryout in March 2019 after years of performing for Impact Wrestling as Robbie E.

During his tenure with Impact, the 39-year-old captured the TNA Television Championship, the TNA X Division Championship, and the TNA World Tag Team Championship twice with Jesse Godderz. After months of training at the WWE Performance Center and working on "NXT" house shows, Stone made his "NXT" television debut in January 2020 and created the Robert Stone Brand stable. Since his "NXT" debut, Stone has primarily been a manager for talent such as Chelsea Green, Aliyah, and Mercedes Martinez.