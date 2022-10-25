Seth Rollins, Bayley & More Announced For WWE UK Return

WWE will be crossing the Atlantic next spring, with three shows planned for the U.K. and an event scheduled in Paris. In the U.K., the company announced shows at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, followed by a show at the AO Arena in Manchester on Thursday, April 27, and a production at SSE Arena in Northern Ireland's capital city Belfast on Friday, April 28.

Presale tickets are available beginning on October 26 and general sale tickets are available on October 28 via BookingsDirect.com for the Birmingham and Manchester shows and AikenProductions.com for the Belfast happening. After wrapping up in Belfast, WWE will cross the English Channel for a "Saturday Night's Main Event" at the Accor Arena in Paris on April 29. Presale tickets are on sale beginning October 27 and general sale tickets are available on October 28 via Ticketmaster.fr.

WWE's most recent European offering was Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, which brought 62,296 fans to Principality Stadium in September; the event was WWE's first U.K.-based stadium show since SummerSlam 1992 at London's Wembley Stadium. WWE was also in Paris last April, and both the Paris and Cardiff shows were highlighted with Roman Reigns retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. However, neither Reigns nor McIntyre have so far been scheduled for return engagements. "Fans attending WWE Live will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including Bobby Lashley, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Bayley, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Finn Bálor and many more," said WWE in a press release.