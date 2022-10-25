Santos Escobar Disputes Dominik Mysterio Claim

Dominik Mysterio has been making a name for himself since breaking away from his father and joining The Judgment Day. On last night's "WWE Raw" Dominik claimed to be "this generation's Eddie Guerrero," much to the chagrin of former "WWE NXT" Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

"No," the Legado Del Fantasma leader tweeted in response to Mysterio's promo. Like Mysterio, Escobar comes from a revered lucha libre family. The son of the legendary El Fantasma, Escobar and his crew of Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro recently joined WWE's main roster alongside Zelina Vega, and it's possible the former CMLL star could hold a grudge over Dominik immediately joining his father on the main roster, while Escobar, Wilde and Del Toro spent two years on WWE's developmental program "NXT."

Dominik's claim of being this generation's Guerrero is two-pronged, as not only does it suggest a belief that he's the top Latin superstar in WWE, but also references the bitter onscreen custody battle between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero in 2005. Mysterio ultimately defeated Guerrero in a ladder match to win custody of Dominik at SummerSlam. Mysterio and Escobar are on opposite ends of the WWE spectrum at the moment, as Mysterio is a member of the "Raw" roster, while Escobar, Wilde and Del Toro are currently on "SmackDown," and embroiled in a heated rivalry with Hit Row. Mysterio, meanwhile, has been standing alongside The Judgment Day's leader Finn Balor, as the crew feuds with Balor's old Bullet Club running buddies, AJ Styles and the returning Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.