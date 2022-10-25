Kurt Angle Names The Most Underrated Wrestler Of All-Time

Underappreciated, undervalued, and underrated are three terms fans and wrestlers alike use when describing who they believe does not get the recognition they deserve. On "The Kurt Angle Show," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed who he believes is the most underrated wrestler to ever step foot in a ring.

"[Christian Cage] is the most underrated wrestler of all time," Angle said. "He never gets the credit that he deserves. ... He's a superstar, don't get me wrong. But he's always been in the shadow of Edge and he's actually just as good as Edge, and he's actually better than all of us at putting matches together. He comes up with incredible spots and incredible ideas. The kid is so creative and he goes out on the mat and backs it up. He's just an incredible wrestler."

Cage, who currently wrestled for AEW, has had a career that has spanned multiple decades, with him winning five world championships, four Intercontinental championships, and nine WWE tag team championships. Cage and Edge are often compared because they are real-life best friends who broke into WWE around the same time and were put together as a tag team. They were part of multiple TLC matches with The Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz that are still talked about today.

Edge has had more championship victories in his career, winning 11 world titles in WWE, along with becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the company. Edge was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, while Cage has yet to be inducted.

