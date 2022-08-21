Edge Gives Update On His Relationship With AEW's Christian Cage

There are few friendships in professional wrestling as well-documented as the friendship between WWE's Edge and AEW's Christian Cage. The former seven-time WWF World Tag Team Champions have remained synonymous with one another for nearly three decades and are still considered by many to be one of the greatest duos in WWE history. And now, following their forced retirements and subsequent returns to in-ring competition, Edge and Christian are both experiencing their own career renaissances as members of the two top wrestling companies in the world.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, Edge gave fans an update on his friendship with Cage, which he says is still going strong. "We're both having a blast, man," Edge stated. Though their podcast series "E&C Pod of Awesomeness" ended in 2019, both men still talk regularly and are happy for each other's successes. Edge continued, "I just talked to him today and the fact that we're both back doing this when we were never supposed to, and feel like we're contributing too, that's huge for us because we take pride in what we do."