Bron Breakker Was Told He'd Participate In Big WWE Event The Day Before

Bron Breakker wasn't caught completely off-guard by shouldering a big responsibility honoring The Steiner Brothers, but he wasn't made officially aware of it in advance either. Breakker joined "The Black Announce Table" and the "NXT" Champion was asked about inducting his father, Rick Steiner, and his uncle Scott into the WWE Hall Of Fame this past April during WrestleMania weekend.

"I actually never got a phone call," Breakker said. "Nobody told me like clear-cut, 'You're doing it.'" At the point of induction, Rick Steiner already joined his son on "NXT New Year's Evil" when they celebrated his "NXT" Title win in January, but dad got an extra dose of pride when becoming one of several inductees into the WWE Hall Of Fame class of 2022. "I heard that they announced them and I knew that I was going to be a part of that in some form or fashion and I just kind of assumed that I was going to be the one to induct them but they didn't really tell me until like a couple days before — a day before — I can't really remember, but I just remember not knowing until we were kind of going."

"That was such a great time, such a fun weekend. So much fun," Breakker added. Scott Steiner recently gave Breakker some blunt advice, but also commented on his nephew inducting The Steiner Brothers into the Hall Of Fame saying, "It was great because [he] introduced us, so it was good. [Not just for us, but] for the fans too, because they've been asking for it."



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Black Announce Table: with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.