William Regal Warns That Big AEW Win Could Send MJF Off The Deep End

On the October 18 edition of "AEW Dynamite," coach of the Blackpool Combat Club William Regal and number one contender to the AEW World Championship MJF exchanged words in a promo battle. MJF discussed an email Regal had sent to him years ago that affected him in negative ways, yet led him to be where he is today. While hosting "Gentleman Villain," Regal discussed his concerns for what may happen if MJF was to win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

"If an email from me sent him off the deep end, and he's world champion and then everybody's, and now, he's MJF, now he's MJF: World Champion and the real, that's when it really gets bad," Regal said. "I've seen people that I know, it ruin them. They cannot handle the pressure ... If an email, I don't care what age he was, if one email sent him off the deep end, what's he going to be like when he's the world champion and everybody in that locker room is wanting his spot? Oh dear. And if he gets through that, great. Then he might have proved me. If he can last, if he can beat Jon Moxley that's going to prove something to me. I don't care how he does it."

MJF will take on Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19, in what will be his second shot at the AEW World Championship. MJF's first AEW World Championship opportunity came against Moxley at All Out 2020, a match Moxley won. At All Out 2022, MJF won the Casino Ladder Match, with help from The Firm, ensuring him another crack at the AEW World Championship.

