Kevin Owens Discusses WWE's Creative Pivot Away From Vince McMahon

Kevin Owens has been rejuvenated ever since Paul "Triple H" Levesque embarked on a new creative era in WWE as the newly-named Chief Content Officer. This past August, Owens declared his "Prizefighter" persona would be returning to "Raw," with his main goal being to capture championship gold again. The callback to the original design of ruthless character in WWE is just one of many gimmick alterations that have been ushered in over recent weeks. According to Owens, the majority of stars backstage are welcoming to the new approaches Triple H is trying out on television.

"Just the presentation of the show has been different, and the matches and the mentality behind them, and the perspective ... I don't know if that makes a whole lot of sense to somebody that's just watching at home, but to us in the locker room and the Performance Center, I think it's just kind of a different way of thinking about what we do now," Owens told "The Happy Hour." "But it's been fun, and it's been energizing in a way as well because this brings a different energy, and everyone's kind of excited to do their part to make the show as good as possible, so it's been pretty exciting for sure."

Owens hit his peak on the main roster back in 2016 when he won the Universal Title after Finn Balor was forced to vacate it due to a shoulder injury. Reports at the time indicated that Triple H had a large part in the decision to put the belt on Owens' waist at the time, perhaps foreshadowing how he would prioritize Owens once he was calling the creative shots. KO would lose the title to Goldberg at Fastlane in March 2017 but would go on to become a two-time Intercontinental Champion and a three-time United States Champion.